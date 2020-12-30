Discussion on Establishment of New Digital TV Nursery Company Held

The Ministry of Economy and Finance has convened an inter-ministerial meeting to discuss “the establishment of new digital TV nursery company.

The meeting took place here in Phnom Penh on Monday under the chairmanship of H.E. Dr. Aun Pornmoniroth, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance.

Senior officials from the Ministries of Information, Post and Telecommunications and concerned ministries and institutions also participated in the meeting.

The meeting was aimed to collect inputs and visions to understand the current situation, progress and any challenge related to broadcasting transition from analogue to digital system.

The meeting also focused on implementation of TV broadcasting transition plan from analogue to digital system before 2023, 700 MHz frequency use control in broadcasting sector, management mechanism and investment on new digital TV nursery, update the progress related to medium-and long-term digital system infrastructure management and preparation, and on ability to establish a trade model for the field investment.

Speaking on the occasion, H.E. Aun Pornmoniroth agreed that collaboration between the government and private sector is a key to boost Cambodia’s broadcasting sector development, adding that successful management and development of broadcasting system is crucial for the country’s development.

This not only helps boost the national economic growth through competition and economic diversification, but also promotes mechanism of data management and media system in Cambodia to ensure national security and highly efficient socio-economic safety, the deputy prime minister underlined.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press