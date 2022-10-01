Disrupting harm in Cambodia: Evidence on online child sexual exploitation and abuse

• Children in Cambodia are being subjected to online sexual exploitation and abuse- 11% of internet-using children aged 12-17 were subjected to clear examples of online child sexual exploitation and abuse in the year before they were surveyed. Scaled to the national population, this represents an estimated 160,000 children.

• Stigma and taboos around online sexual epxloitation and abuse from Cambodian communities affect reporting – 35 out of 50 frontline workers believed that the stigma children face when reporting online sexual exploitation and abuse influences their willingness to do so. 80% of frontline workers said they that taboos and stigma around sex and sexuality influenced children’s vulnerability to online sexual exploitation and abuse.

• Boys reported more experiences of online sexual exploitation and abuse than girls- Almost twice as many boys reported that they were subject to online sexual exploitation and abuse. This included receiving unwanted requests to talk about sex, receiving unwanted requests to share images or videos showing their private parts, and being threatened or blackmailed to engage in sexual activites.

Extensive data collection took place in Cambodia from early 2020 through to early 2021. Data analysis for Cambodia was finalised in September 2021.

To ensure cutting edge results from this research endeavour, advice was sought from global experts on the Disrupting Harm in Cambodia findings and recommendations. A list of the members of the Panel of Advisors can be found here.

Leveraging the unique and comprehensive evidence gathered, Disrupting Harm in Cambodia aims to protect children from sexual abuse and exploitation, both online and offline in Cambodia.

The recommendations in the report are aligned with the WeProtect Model National Response and contribute to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

ECPAT International — conducted 9 interviews with senior duty bearers; carried out a literature review prior to primary data collection which consisted of comprehensive analysis of the legislation, policy and systems addressing OCSEA in Cambodia; carried out a survey with 50 client-facing frontline workers in Cambodia; conducted six interviews with children aged between 17 and 23 who had access the legal system for online sexual exploitation and abuse cases; conducted interviews with 10 criminal justice professionals; conducted 12 one-on-one conversations with online child sexual exploitation and abuse survivors which were led by trauma-informed expert practitioners.

INTERPOL — collected and analysed both qualitative and quantitative data from national law enforcement agencies, relevant specialised units and partner organisations to measure the scope and nature of OCSEA; and conducted a qualitative assessment on the capacity of national law enforcement authorities to respond to OCSEA cases by interviewing serving officers.

UNICEF Office of Research — Innocenti — carried out a national representative household survey of 992 internet-using children aged 12-17 in Cambodia. On behalf of each child, one parent/caregiver was interviewed as part of the data collection. The survey achieved 100% fieldwork coverage.

Source: UN Children’s Fund