Djokovic Wins 8th Australian Open Championship

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has captured his 8th Australian Open title, coming back to defeat Austrian Dominic Thiem in five sets, 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, in Melbourne Sunday.

It is the 17th Grand Slam title for Djokovic, ranked number two in the world.

After winning the first set, Djokovic dropped the next two but was able to come back and take the final two sets during the nearly four hour match.

"Definitely my favorite court, my favorite stadium in the world and I'm blessed to hold this trophy once again," said Djokovic.

For Thiem, it is the third time he has come up short in a Grand Slam final, with his other two losses to Rafael Nadal.

"I fell short today but I hope soon I can compete with you again," he said.

Thiem had defeated the top seeded Spaniard Nadal in the quarterfinals in the Australian Open this year.

