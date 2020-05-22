Domestic Tourist Movements Resumed

Movements of domestic tourists have seen an increase in the first two weeks of this month, Ministry of Tourism said, adding that about 256,000 tourists traveled to different tourism destinations throughout the country.

The ministry said that the number of domestic tourists rose by 47 percent compared to the last two weeks in April.

The same source went on that of the total number, 4,285 were foreign tourists, a 7 percent increase.

“Both national and foreign tourists mostly visited eco-tourism areas in the northeast and coastal areas in the southwest of the country, especially Preah Sihanouk, Kampot and Kep provinces,” H.E. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism said in the ministry’s Facebook post on May 22.

With increasing domestic tourist movements, the ministry has worked closely with the private sector to set preventive measures for tourism safety following the Ministry of Health’s guidelines to contribute to preventing and containing the COVID-19 spread.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press