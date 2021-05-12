Donation Earmarked for Frontliners Battling against COVID-19

AKP Phnom Penh, Donation worth about US$1.09 million has been earmarked for frontliners battling to contain Cambodia’s on-going COVID-19 outbreak.

The symbolic handover of the support from 126 domestic donors to the frontliners, Royal Armed Forces, and the Samdech Techo Voluntary Youth Doctor Association (TYDA), took place yesterday.

H.E. General Hun Manet, Deputy Commander-In-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) and Commander of Royal Cambodian Army, represented the frontliners to receive the donation.

In his keynotes, H.E. General Hun Manet stressed that the battle against COVID-19 is the duty of all concerned parties, especially to support the Ministry of Health, and so far the armed forces and volunteer youth doctors have been contributing tirelessly.

The identification and installation of mega treatment centres, deployment to locked-down areas, dispatch of food necessities to marginalised residents in the restricted locations, and the vaccination campaign for the people in the “Red” or highly restricted locations are some of what the frontliners have invested their heart and soul on – added H.E. General Hun Manet.

Along with the donated amount, there were also given supplies of facemasks, alcohol, soaps, canned fish, purified drinking water and fruits.

The donation will be split by half for each of the royal armed forces and volunteer youth doctor teams.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press