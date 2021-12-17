Donor Community Praises Cambodia’s Commitment for Mine-free Status by 2025

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Australia, New Zealand, and the donor community have lauded Cambodia’s commitment to achieving its goal of becoming a mine-free nation by 2025.

The appreciation was made during a hybrid event for the end-year 2021 project board meeting of the “Clearing for Results, Phase 4 – Mine Action for Human Development Project”, presided over by H.E. Ly Thuch, Senior Minister and First Vice President of Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority (CMAA), Ms. Ji Yea Kyung, Deputy Country Director of KOICA Cambodia Office, and Ms. Alissar CHAKER, newly-appointed UNDP’s Resident Representative in Cambodia, with CMAA and UNDP colleagues, and representatives from DFAT, New Zealand, and the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Cambodia in attendance.

H.E. Ly Thuch expressed his gratitude to KOICA, and other donors for their support, both financial and technical, for the implementation of the National Mine Action Strategy 2018-2025, and for the success of the Clearing for Results-Phase 4 (CFR-IV) Project from 2020-2025.

According to a KOICA’s press release, the meeting was to review 2021 mine clearance work including 2021 project achievements and implementation challenges, and to present the 2022 key priorities and financial update.

The Clearing for Results, Phase 4 – Mine Action for Human Development Project acts as a transition phase for the programme as it moves from a humanitarian response to a human development-centered approach.

Current and prospective donors are invited to support the project to help achieve the goal of a mine-free Cambodia by 2025, as outlined in the 2018-2025 National Mine Action Strategy (NMAS), and contribute to the Cambodian SDG #18 to “end the negative impact of mines/ERW and promote victim assistance”.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press