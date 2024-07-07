DPM AHMAD ZAHID URGES PEOPLE TO STRENGTHEN UNITY, COOPERATION



KUALA LUMPUR, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has urged the people to foster a sense of brotherhood and cooperation in the effort to build a successful and prosperous country in conjunction with the Maal Hijrah 1446H/2024 celebration.

He said that on this Awal Muharram, there should be a heightened spirit to further strengthen unity and harmony among the community and to support one another.

‘Selamat Menyambut Awal Muharram 1446H. Insya-Allah, may this new year bring blessings and well-being to all of us. Amin. Al-Falah Pemacu Malaysia MADANI,’ he said in a Facebook post tonight.

Meanwhile, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil hopes that this new year will bring blessings and happiness to everyone, as well as lead to rectification of any shortcomings from the previous year.

‘Let us usher in Awal Muharram with full gratitude to Allah SWT,’ he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency