DPM Aun Pornmoniroth Receives Swedish Ambassador to Cambodia

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance H.E. Aun Pornmoniroth has received H.E. Bjorn Haggmark, Ambassador of Sweden to Cambodia at the Ministry recently.

H.E. Aun PornMoniroth congratulated H.E. Bjorn Haggmark on being assigned by the government of Sweden as the Ambassador to Cambodia.

H.E. Aun Pornmoniroth thanked the Government and people of Sweden, especially for its assistance and concessional loans for many development projects significantly contributing to Cambodia's development.

From his end, H.E. Bjorn Haggmark highly appreciated the achievements of the Royal Government of Cambodia as well as the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

During his diplomatic mission in the Kingdom, the ambassador was committed to further bolster the cooperation between the two countries.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press