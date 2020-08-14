DPM: Cambodia, EU Relationship Remains the Same

Cambodia has reiterated endeavour to maintain good relationship with the European Union although the region has partially withdrawn part of tariff preference it had granted to the country.

The stand was underlined by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Samdech Kralahom Sar Kheng when presiding over an official event at Thbong Khmum province yesterday.

Cambodia has not changed any position in terms of the relationship with the EU and the country’s goods will still be exported to the region, he said.

The two counterparts, he continued, will continue to join hands to foster bilateral relationship and to address challenges and the cooperation remains as important.

The deputy prime minister also urged for all stakeholders involved in bilateral trade with the EU to keep up the hard work and boost exports to the region.

On Aug. 12, EU’s withdrawal of tariff preference for Cambodia came into force, however, the zone has reaffirmed that most of Cambodian products can still enjoy the preferential access to its markets.

At the same time, the EU underlined that it stands ready to support Cambodia in the fight against the coronavirus crisis toward economic recovery.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press