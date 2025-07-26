DPM Hun Many Oversees Critical Blood Donation Drive for Frontline Support and Civilian Needs



Phnom penh: Deputy Prime Minister Hun Many this morning presided over a vital humanitarian blood donation drive, held to address both immediate medical demands and to build reserves for potential emergencies involving frontline soldiers and civilians.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, representing Lok Chumteav Dr. Pich Chanmony Hun Manet, Vice President of the Board of the Samdech Techo Voluntary Youth Doctor Association (TYDA), DPM Hun Many highlighted the dual objectives of the initiative. The drive aims to meet the urgent, ongoing need for blood to save lives, particularly for patients requiring emergency care or those undergoing critical treatments. It also seeks to establish crucial blood reserves specifically for frontline soldiers and civilians who might sustain injuries or casualties due to ongoing territorial aggression in Oddar Meanchey and Preah Vihear provinces.





This proactive measure underscores the critical message that “blood is life,” ensuring medical teams have the necessary supplies for urgent interventions. The event serves as a preventive step to bolster the general blood supply while anticipating unforeseen emergencies in conflict-affected areas.





The donation drive, starting from July 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Koh Pich Convention and Exhibition Centre in Phnom Penh, saw robust participation. TYDA volunteer doctors, Samdech Techo scholarship students, members of the Union of Youth Federations of Cambodia (UYFC), and the general public all joined forces in this unified humanitarian effort to save lives.

