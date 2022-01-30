DPM Prak Sokhonn: PM Hun Sen’s Visit to Myanmar, an Ice-breaking Mission

My PM’s visit to Nay Pyi Taw was an ice-breaking mission. It was aimed to build trust, confidence and understanding and it can certainly act as a stepping stone for further progress. He went there to plant a tree, a tree for peace and reconciliation. Time, patience and pragmatism are needed before anyone could harvest the fruits.”

The remarks were made by H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair while briefing the United Nations Security Council in a private meeting via videoconference on Jan. 28 on the current situation in Myanmar.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press