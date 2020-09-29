DPM Prak Sokhonn to Attend ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Troika open-ended Meeting with UK Counterpart on COVID-19 Tomorrow

H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will participate in the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Troika open-ended Meeting with the United Kingdom Foreign Secretary on COVID-19, to be held on Sept. 30 via videoconference.

According to a press release of the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation made public this morning, the Foreign Ministers of ASEAN and the United Kingdom (UK) will share experiences and best practice in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the post-COVID-19 economic recovery plans.

They will also discuss ways to further enhance relations and cooperation in all areas of mutual interests between the UK and ASEAN, said the same source, adding that regional and global issues of common concern will be also on the agenda of discussion.

This virtual meeting will mark a new step forward in charting the future direction for further enhancement of ASEAN-UK relations and cooperation in light of the unprecedented global challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and BREXIT, concluded the press release.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press