DPM Prak Sokhonn to Attend Some ASEAN Meetings via Videoconference on Monday

H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will participate in the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM), the 24th ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council meeting and the 30th ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) meeting to be hosted by Brunei Darussalam.

The meetings will be held via videoconference on Oct. 4 at the invitation of H.E. DATO ERYWAN PEHIN YUSOF, Minister of Foreign Affairs II of Brunei Darussalam.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, during the meetings, the ASEAN Foreign Ministers will discuss the preparation for the upcoming 38th and 39th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits, ASEAN 2021 priorities and key deliverables, and ASEAN’s key initiatives on COVID-19 response, review of the implementation of the ASEAN Community Blueprints and follow-up on the update of the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus; particularly, on the provision of ASEAN’s humanitarian assistance to Myanmar.

The Ministers will also discuss ways and means to further engage with external dialogue partners through ASEAN-led mechanisms and on upholding ASEAN Centrality, said the press release, adding that regional and international issues of common interest and concern will also be raised.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press