DPM Prak Sokhonn to Participate in 23rd ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting Next Week

Deputy Prime Minister H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will participate in the 23rd ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting (23rd AEMM) to be held via Video Conference on Dec. 1, 2020.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, this virtual meeting will build on the momentum of the discussions during the ASEAN-EU Post-Ministerial Conference on Sept. 10, 2020.

The Foreign Ministers of ASEAN and the EU will review past and ongoing cooperation, and set future direction of ASEAN-EU relations, said the same source, adding that they will also exchange views on major regional and international issues of common interest and concern.

The 23rd AEMM is expected to result in stronger cooperation between the two regions, particularly in responding to the unprecedented challenges brought about by COVID-19 pandemic and reaffirmation of commitment to strengthen peace, stability, security and resilience against future shocks, underlined the press release.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press