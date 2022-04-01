DPM Sar Kheng Urges for More Cooperation on Drug-related Crime Investigation

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior has urged for more bilateral and multilateral cooperation and information exchanges to better investigate drug-related crimes.

The deputy prime minister Samdech Krolahom Sar Kheng made the point in the closing ceremony of the annual meeting of the National Authority for Combating Drugs (NACD) here in Phnom Penh on Mar. 30.

Samdech Krolahom Sar Kheng encouraged the exercise of more responsibility among concerned units to address emerging cooperation gaps to effectively cease the import of chemical substances that can be processed into drugs.

Investigation shows that drugs are being distributed in Cambodia and exported to the third countries.

The deputy prime minister looked forward to the next meeting that will focus on the review of measures to control the import of substances that can be produced into drugs.

He also called on broader public awareness building on the impacts of drugs via the use of social media and other appropriate communications means.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press