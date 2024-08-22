DPM SUN Chanthol Receives Newly Appointed Ambassador of Uruguay to Cambodia



Deputy Prime Minister H.E. SUN Chanthol received here on Aug. 21 newly appointed Ambassador of Uruguay to Cambodia H.E. Ms. Valeria Csukasi Cabrera to strengthen and expand the bilateral ties of friendship and cooperation between both nations.

On the occasion, H.E. SUN Chanthol, also First Vice President of the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC), congratulated the Uruguayan ambassador for her new diplomatic mission in Cambodia, and positively hoped that the bilateral relations and cooperation between Cambodia and Uruguay would be more solid and reach a new height.

For her part, H.E.Ms. Valeria Csukasi Cabrera admired Cambodia’ rapid progress, particularly Phnom Penh capital city, compared to her first visit in the Kingdom.

She also pledged to closely collaborate with the Royal Government of Cambodia to additionally boost the bilateral trade between the two countries, as well as help to attract more Uruguayan tourists to visit Cambodia.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse