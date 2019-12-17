DPM Tea Banh to Pay Five-day Official Visit in Vietnam

Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, will pay a five-day official visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, starting tomorrow.

According to a press release of the Ministry of National Defence issued yesterday, the visit will be made at the invitation of Vietnamese Defence Minister H.E. Ngo Xuan Lich.

During his stay in Hanoi, continued the source, Samdech Tea Banh will hold bilateral talks with his Vietnamese counterpart, and participate in the signing ceremony of 2020-2024 protocol and the cooperation plan for 2020 between the two neighboring countries' defence ministries.

Besides, it added, Samdech Tea Banh will attend a trilateral meeting between Cambodia-Vietnam-Laos, and the commemoration of the 75th founding anniversary of Vietnam People's Army.

