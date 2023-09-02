DPM Unveils Priorities to Promote Public Schools

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Youth, and Sports highlights priorities to advance the quality of public educational institutions under the 7th mandate government leadership.

The Deputy Minister, H.E. Dr. Hang Chuon Naron, shared the priorities when leading a delegation for a consultation visit at a state-run Angkor High School in Siem Reap province on Thursday.

The priorities covering kindergarten up to secondary school, he said, were recommended by Prime Minister H.E. Kitti Tesaphibal Pundit Hun Manet when he chaired the first meeting of the Council of the Ministers.

They include strengthening school governance and curriculum and extracurricular activity improvement to foster students' knowledge, discipline, morale, and behaviour.

Ensuring the good health of the students through nutrition programme and food quality control at school and promoting state and community partnerships for education through the parents, students, and overall community in teaching and learning improvement are also part of the priorities.

The Deputy Prime Minister's visit to Angkor High School aimed to consult with this role model school for input for an effective rollout of the priorities.

H.E. Dr. Hang Chuon Naron also expressed his appreciation of all teachers and management for their strong commitment and hard work to promote, especially the student-centred learning and teaching approach as well as research and digital technology so far.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP)