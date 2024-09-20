DPM Zahid Advises Public To Heed Instructions And Take Precautions During Floods



Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has advised the public to heed instructions from the authorities and take precautions following warnings of thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and strong winds issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

In a Facebook post today, Zahid, who also chairs the National Disaster Management Committee, shared that he received a briefing from Datuk Khairul Shahril Idrus, the director-general of the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), about the flood situation in Kedah, Perlis, and Penang.

‘I was informed that the number of flood evacuees in Kedah has increased to 6,087 this morning, up from 4,425 last nigh

‘A total of 1,942 families are currently housed in 36 temporary evacuation centres across seven districts. The situation in Perlis and Penang remains largely unchanged,’ said Zahid, who received the briefing after attending a workshop on the 2024 Halal Ecosystem Transformation at a hotel here this morning.

As a proactive measure

to enhance the nation’s preparedness for natural disasters, he plans to launch National Preparedness Month in October.

He noted that the initiative aims to raise awareness and readiness among the public to face any eventuality, including increasingly frequent floods and thunderstorms.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency