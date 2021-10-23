Draft Budget Law for 2022 Endorsed by Cabinet Ministers

The draft National Budget Law for 2022 was approved in the plenary weekly cabinet meeting held here at the Peace Palace this morning under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

According to H.E. Phay Siphan, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister and Chairman of the Royal Government Spokesperson Unit, the draft National Budget for 2022 is elaborated at a time when the world, as well as Cambodia, is standing at the centre of the COVID-19 crisis.

The 2022 budget has been designed to direct resources to continue the fight against the pandemic, protect the citizens’ lives, maintain socio-economic balance and people’s livelihoods as well as to restore and promote the economic growth, and at the same time continue the sustainability of the State’s operations and boost key reform programmes of the Royal Government.

According to the draft National Budget Law 2022, the Royal Government plans to generate some 23,462 billion Riel (approximately US$5,771 million) as national income, up 17.7 percent compared to the National Budget Law for 2021, while the expenditure will increase by 6.8 percent to some 32,576 billion Riel (about US$8,013 million).

For general administration, the planned expenditure will be around 1,916,131 million Riel, up 5.5 percent as Cambodia is going to hold the Commune/Sangkat Council Election in mid-2022.

The military sector, public security and social order will require a budget of 4,675,287 million Riel, down 0.9 percent; social welfare 7,332,061 million Riel, up 6.7 percent; economy 1,457,206 million Riel, down 0.2 percent; and other expenditures 3,731,019 million Riel.

