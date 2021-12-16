Draft IDP Mid-term Review Approved

The weekly cabinet meeting, chaired here this morning by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, voiced full support for the “Draft Mid-term Review of the Cambodia Industrial Development Policy (IDP) 2015-2025”.

According to H.E. Phay Siphan, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister and Chairman of the Royal Government Spokesperson Unit, the IDP was approved and officially launched by the Royal Government in August 2015. Relevant ministries, institutions and sub-national administrations have worked hard to comply with the policy’s guidelines.

Two progress reports – in 2016 and 2017-2018 – have been so far prepared, he added.

The IDP 2015-2025 is a guide to boost the industrial development in Cambodia through economic diversification, competitiveness strengthening, and productivity enhancement.

The IDP 2015-2025’s vision is to change from labour-intensive industry to skilled-labour industry by achieving three main goals – increase the share of industrial sector in the country’s GDP to 30 percent by 2025, promote the diversification of exported products beside garments and boost the export of processed products, and support the small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press