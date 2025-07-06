Draft Joint Statement on Framework for U.S.-Cambodia Agreement on Reciprocal Trade Agreed



Phnom penh: Cambodia and the U.S. have reviewed and agreed on the draft Joint Statement on Framework for their Agreement on Reciprocal Trade. The agreement was made during a virtual conference on July 4 between the Ad Hoc Cambodia-U.S. Bilateral Relations Coordination Working Group and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the Cambodian side was led by H.E. Sun Chanthol, Deputy Prime Minister and First Vice President of the Council for the Development of Cambodia. The U.S. side was headed by Ms. Sarah Ellerman, Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for Southeast Asia and the Pacific.





A press release issued this morning following the meeting stated that the Joint Statement on Framework for United States-Cambodia Agreement on Reciprocal Trade will be released to the public soon. It emphasized that ‘The Government of the Kingdom of Cambodia, led by Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister, will continue to cooperate closely with the United States of America to achieve a mutually beneficial trade and investment relationship.’

