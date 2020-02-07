Draft Law on Establishment of Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation Endorsed by Cabinet Ministers

The cabinet ministers this morning approved the draft law to establish the Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation, according to H.E. Phay Siphan, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister and Spokesperson of the Royal Government.

At the same time, the cabinet ministers also endorsed the draft sub-decree on the organisation and functioning of this ministry.

With these two important documents, the Ministry of Industry and Handicraft is permitted to change into Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation in order to respond to the social and economic development of Cambodia in accordance to the context of Industrial Revolution 4.0 and towards the development goals of 2030 and 2050.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press