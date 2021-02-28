Draft Law on Measures to Prevent COVID-19 Spread Approved by Cabinet’s Standing Committee

The Cabinet’s Standing Committee endorsed the draft law on measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other deadly infectious diseases, in its meeting held this morning under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

According to a press release issued this afternoon, the six-chapter-of-18-article draft law sets out health and administrative measures, and other measures to be taken to combat and prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other deadly communicable diseases now and in the future to protect the people’s life, public health and public order, as well as to minimise the impact of the disease on Cambodia’s social and economic sectors.

This draft law establishes a stronger and more comprehensive legal basis for managing the situation of COVID-19 spread and other deadly infectious diseases in Cambodia.

It also stipulates the punishment which must be submitted for approval by the legislature.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press