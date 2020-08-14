Draft Law on National Cassava Policy 2020-2025 Approved

The Draft Law on National Cassava Policy 2020-2025 was endorsed by the Council of Ministers in a weekly meeting held here this morning under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

H.E. Phay Siphan, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister and Chairman of the Royal Government Spokesperson Unit, shared the information on his official Facebook page.

According to the same source, the national policy has a clear vision of building a sustainable cassava production base for quality processing to compete on the market. It will make cassava a strategic crop providing substantial income for farmers and a foundation for the development of processing industry in Cambodia.

The National Cassava Policy 2020-2025 is aimed to transform Cambodia into a cassava production, processing and supplying centre with sustainability for the regional and global markets.

To do so, Cambodia will turn family-based into commercial cassava production, support cassava processors and attract more investments, and promote business competitiveness.

Cassava is becoming the second most important crop in Cambodia, after paddy rice. Each year, some US$300 million is invested on cassava cultivation on more than 600,000 hectares of land in 13 provinces.

According to a report of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, in 2019 Cambodia exported over 3.3 million tonnes of cassava (fresh, chips and flour) to foreign markets, up 26.66 percent from the previous year. Fresh cassava and its chips were sold to Thailand and Vietnam while cassava flour was shipped to Vietnam, China, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Canada, Italy, India and Pakistan.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press