Draft Law on Public-Private Partnerships Endorsed by Cabinet Ministers

Cabinet meeting held here yesterday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen approved the draft law on public-private partnerships to promote the partnerships between the two parties.

The draft law, composed of 14 chapters, 49 articles and 2 annexes, is aimed to enhance the management of public-private partnership mechanism in elaborating and implementing public infrastructure and public service projects in order to strengthen Cambodia’s economic competitiveness in the region and the world.

Through the draft law, two key benefits are expected: expansion of public financial space and improvement of effectiveness and innovation in the development and implementation of projects of private sector.

At the same meeting, the cabinet ministers also adopted the draft constitution on the amendment to the New Articles 19, 82, 106 (1), 119, and 137 of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Cambodia; and the Articles 3 and 4 of the Additional Constitutional Law to ensure the normal functioning of national institutions, and the draft Three-Year Rolling Public Investment Programme (PIP) 2022-2024.

Moreover, they approved to submit to the legislative body the “draft law approving the additional agreement to the Agreement between the Royal Government of Cambodia and the United Nations Concerning the Prosecution under Cambodian Law of Crimes Committed during the Period of Democratic Kampuchea on the arrangements during the transition and termination of the Extraordinary Chambers”.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press