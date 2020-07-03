Draft Law on State Property Control, Use and Management Approved

The cabinet ministers approved the Draft Law on State Property Control, Use and Management in a weekly meeting organised here this morning under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

H.E. Phay Siphan, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister and Chairman of the Royal Government Spokesperson Unit, shared the information on his official Facebook page.

Composed of 12 chapters and 90 articles, the Draft Law on State Property Control, Use and Management once approved will become a legal tool contributing to strengthening good governance aiming at enhancing the effectiveness, efficiency and accountability in controlling, using and managing the State properties.

According to Article 58 of the Constitution, “State property notably comprises land, mineral resources, mountains, sea, underwater, continental shelf, coastline, airspace, islands, rivers, canals, streams, lakes, forests, natural resources, economic and cultural centres, bases for national defence and other facilities determined as State property.

The control, use and management of State properties shall be determined by law.”

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press