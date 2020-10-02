Draft of Framework Agreement for Phnom Penh Logistics Centre Discussed

Cambodia and Singapore have discussed a draft of framework agreement for development of Phnom Penh logistics centre.

The discussion took place yesterday via video conference wherein Cambodian side was led by H.E. Sun Chanthol, Senior Minister and Minister of Public Works and Transport.

Cambodia-Singapore senior officials from concerned institutions and representatives of YCH Group and IA also participated in the virtual meeting.

The discussion aimed at collecting inputs from relevant institutions to develop a comprehensive agreement that works best logistically.

H.E. Sun Chanthol considered the Phnom Penh Logistics Centre as another drive for Cambodia’s transport sector as well as Cambodia’s economic growth in response to the government’s outlook to realise an upper middle-income status by 2030 and become a developed country by 2050.

He also underlined the ministry’s efforts in speeding up the agreement through collaboration and coordination with concerned development partners.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press