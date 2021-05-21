Draft Policy on Digital Government 2021-2030 Discussed

Concerned government officials and key stakeholders have shared inputs to improve the draft policy of digital government 2021-2030.

The discussion took place recently through a video conference under the chairmanship of H.E. Huy Vannak, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Interior and H.E. Chun Vath, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications.

The policy is being drafted to guide and further promote public services through the digitalisation in a wide range of government services such as judiciary.

The policy also covers capacity building, research and digital innovation, and state and private partnership.

This move means to prepare Cambodia to become an upper middle-income country in 2030 and to realise the developed country status by 2050.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press