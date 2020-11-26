E-Commerce Strategy Officially Launched

The Ministry of Commerce has launched an E-Commerce Strategy to further promote Cambodia’s businesses’ competitiveness, foster productivity and boost exports.

Launched here yesterday, the E-Commerce Strategy developed through the support by the Enhanced Integrated Framework is expected to create more jobs for the locals and enhance national economic growth, eventually.

In his address during the official launch, Minister of Commerce H.E. Pan Sorasak considered the achievement as another step of Cambodia’s digital commerce to keep up with the global Industrial Revolution 4.0 – which is a priority of the Royal Government of Cambodia.

The finalisation of the strategy, he added, is very well timed, as Cambodia had just promulgated the E-Commerce Law on Nov. 2, 2019.

The law serves as an important legal basis to protect the interest and build trust of consumers in the industry, and will contribute to attracting more domestic and international investors in the area, said the minister.

E-commerce has become an important discussion topic for leaders in countries regionally and globally, and Cambodia has just ratified the ASEAN E-Commerce Agreement and signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement.

The minister was positive that the strategic document will further grease Cambodia’s digital economy vision in order to attain the status of a high middle-income country by 2030 and a high income country by 2050.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press