E-literacy Programme Launched for Out-of-School Youth

Cambodia has launched a so-called Distance Learning of Literacy and Beep Teaching Video to promote literacy among out-of-school youth amidst COVID-19 threat.

The teaching utilises video as well as multimedia as key platforms to pre-record lessons for potential students.

The literacy programme is made possible through the collaboration between the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports and UNESCO in Cambodia.

The programme is expected to especially benefit dropout students and laid-off factory workers in a way that will enable them to use to up-skill and re-skill themselves for future job.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press