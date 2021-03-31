E-School Cambodia Offers Free Online Learning

E-school Cambodia has decided to provide one-year online learning for grade-12 students in 2021 free of charge to support their study amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The decision was announced by Mr. Chhorn Chhunleng, Founder of E-School Cambodia in a press conference here in Phnom Penh on the provision of free online baccalaureate scholarship through a collaboration between the Union of Youth Federations of Cambodia and E-School Cambodia yesterday.

Mr. Chhorn Chhunleng underlined that [email protected] has been established since 2017 to provide a quality education service for students from grade 1 to 12, and it is an online learning platform led by outstanding teachers in Cambodia.

The E-School Cambodia has so far produced about 20,000 high quality videos for 200 classes of general education from K1 to K12, life skills, foreign languages, and computer literacy, and offered an app for tests as well as performance tracking of participating students.

Beside the free online learning for grade-12 students, the E-School Cambodia will also provide an 85 percent fee discount for students from other grades.

There are about one million users engaging in online education modules run by the E-School Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press