E-Trade Investments Encouraged

Cambodia has asked a giant Chinese firm Huawei to help encourage more investments by e-trade companies in the country.

The request was made by H.E. Pan Sorasak, Minister of Commerce during his meeting with Mr. Yao Yuya, CEO of Huawei Cambodia here in Phnom Penh recently.

H.E. Pan Sorasak continued that more e-trade investments will also illustrate the potential of e-trade markets in Cambodia.

He also underlined the ministry’s progress in technology sector, especially favourable investment environment including e-trade and its coverage across Cambodia’s borders.

From his end, Mr. Yao Yuya briefed the minister on the firm’s work well aligned with the Royal Government of Cambodia’s commitment to enhance technology sector in the Kingdom.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press