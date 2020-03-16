Early Khmer New Year Holidays for Students in Phnom Penh and Siem Reap Provincial City

The general education institutions, both public and private, in Phnom Penh capital and Siem Reap provincial city are ordered to take early Khmer New Year holidays.

This is part of the urgent measures taken to contain the deadly COVID-19, announced the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports in a press release issued this morning.

The early Khmer New Year holidays will come into effect from today onwards until school resumption, generally in late April.

Parents and guardians are advised to encourage their children to apply auto-learning at home and to take good care of them and avoid potential high-risk areas for COVID-19 such as public swimming pool, fitness centre, playground, etc.

For international school institutions, they must discuss with the parents and guardians to take preventive measures and follow those of the World Health Organisation.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health issued an announcement to ban the entry of foreigners from Italy, Germany, Spain, France, and United States to Cambodia for 30 days, starting from Mar. 17.

Cambodia has so far recorded seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection – a Cambodian man, a Chinese tourist, three British tourists, a Canadian man and a Belgian man. The Chinese man has been successfully cured and returned to his home country.

According to Dr. Ly Sovann, a Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, the six infected foreigners are imported cases, while the Cambodian case was in direct contact with a Japanese infected man. There is no sign of community transmission in Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press