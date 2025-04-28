EBC Financial Group Deepens Commitment to United to Beat Malaria with Renewed Global Partnership and First-Ever 5K Run Sponsorship

From strategic partnership to global employee action, EBC joins the global movement to end malaria for good

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As the world marks World Malaria Day 2025 under the theme “Malaria Ends With Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite,” EBC Financial Group (EBC) is renewing its global partnership with the United Nations Foundation’s United to Beat Malaria campaign. Now entering its second year of collaboration, EBC is scaling up its impact through increased corporate sponsorship, cross-border employee mobilisation to raise awareness, and direct investment in frontline health tools that save lives.

From a shared belief that no child should die from a mosquito bite, EBC is transforming its role from ally to active advocate—supporting both the global systems that drive malaria eradication and the grassroots initiatives that protect the world’s most vulnerable communities. As part of this commitment, EBC is stepping up as a first-time corporate sponsor of the Move Against Malaria 5K 2025 event, mobilising many in a global movement to raise awareness for one of the world’s deadliest—yet entirely preventable—diseases.

“In 2024, we stood in solidarity. In 2025, we stand in action,” said David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd. “This campaign is now embedded into our leadership strategy and employee culture. This is not a moment, it’s a movement.”

EBC’s Commitment to Global Health Equity is a Shared Mission

To mark this renewed partnership, Barrett sat down with Margaret McDonnell, Executive Director of United to Beat Malaria, for a candid 40-minute fireside chat. Their conversation explored the urgent need for global solidarity, the personal and professional impact of the campaign, and why EBC has chosen to walk alongside this cause—literally and figuratively.

“The first year for me was a complete revelation in terms of how advocacy for this mission worked—not only in America but globally,” said Barrett. “This year, it was different. The politics have shifted, and the challenges have changed. But if anything, that makes this mission even more important.”

As a global financial institution with operations in Africa, Latin America, and Asia—regions disproportionately affected by malaria—EBC views this fight as both urgent and deeply personal.

“We have offices in Africa, Latin America, and Asia where malaria is a very real, on-ground problem. Supporting this campaign is a natural progression, resonating with our people and the communities we work in,” Barrett said. “At the beginning, it was something of interest. But the more you learn about the lives this movement has saved, the more you realise you’ve got to keep going.”

McDonnell echoed the importance of having private sector allies like EBC on board, praising the company’s commitment to both the summit and the broader mission. “We appreciate that a company like EBC—though not in public health—recognises the impact of malaria on your workforce, clients, and communities,” said McDonnell. “Malaria isn’t just a health issue. It’s an economic issue, a workforce issue, and a strategic global issue.”

Barrett also emphasised the ripple effect of even small funding disruptions: “If you break that chain, the progress and investment just unravel. These initiatives require macro thinking. If we keep looking only at the next quarter, we risk losing decades of momentum,” he added.

Raising Voices at the 2025 United to Beat Malaria Annual Leadership Summit

In March 2025, Barrett and EBC’s APAC Director of Operations, Samuel Hertz, joined over 120 passionate advocates at the United to Beat Malaria Annual Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C.—a three-day gathering of Champions, policymakers, scientists, students, and private sector leaders united by a common goal: ending malaria for good.

The summit culminated in direct advocacy on Capitol Hill, where Barrett and Hertz met with members of Congress to push for full funding of the President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI), the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, and the UN’s malaria-related programs. EBC stood with a network of global partners, amplifying the message that stable investment and strategic collaboration are essential to driving continued progress, alongside Beat Malaria Champions, a highlight of the summit.

“What stood out most was the passion of the Champions,” said Barrett. “From students to scientists, their energy is contagious. They’re not just learning—they’re leading. And that gives me hope that a healthier, more just world is truly possible.”

Hertz added, “Being able to walk into the halls of Congress alongside these dedicated Champions—people who are educating communities, building coalitions, and pushing policy forward—was a powerful reminder that advocacy works. EBC was proud to represent the private sector in this movement, and even prouder to walk beside the changemakers driving it.”

More Than a Run: EBC Rallies a Worldwide Workforce to Move Against Malaria

EBC is once again joining the global Move Against Malaria 5K—a virtual challenge running from April 25 to May 10 that invites participants around the world to walk, run, cycle, or move in any way to support malaria prevention efforts.

While EBC actively participated in the campaign last year, 2025 marks the company’s first year as an official corporate sponsor, highlighting its deepened commitment to both advocacy and action. This step forward reflects EBC’s evolving role in supporting frontline initiatives and raising awareness, with more than 200 EBC employees across the UK, Asia, Africa, and Latin America pledging to take part—mobilising teams, engaging their communities—and helping to raise vital funds.

Fuelling Frontline Impact through Purposeful Investment

EBC is directing its investment toward life-saving malaria interventions, including insecticide-treated bed nets, rapid diagnostic tests, and antimalarial treatments. These contributions will be directed toward frontline health programs in Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean regions that bear the highest burden of malaria worldwide.

“This partnership goes beyond corporate philanthropy, it reflects a shared mission to protect the world’s most vulnerable populations,” said McDonnell.

Aligned with its broader Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategies, EBC continues to explore deeper collaborations with UN-affiliated organisations and global health partners to maximise its impact in the developing world. “As a global financial institution, we recognise that sustainable growth is inseparable from global well-being,” added Hertz. “In the fight against malaria, we are not only donors—we are advocates, allies, and catalysts for change.”

In 2024 alone, United to Beat Malaria helped protect over 1.67 million people from malaria across vulnerable communities worldwide—an achievement made possible through the collective support of partners like EBC Financial Group. Registrations and donations are available via https://fundraise.unfoundation.org/event/move-against-malaria-5k-2025/e654861.

These efforts spanned five high-risk African nations—DR Congo, Ethiopia, Nigeria, South Sudan, and Uganda—and supported malaria elimination programs across 20 Latin American and Caribbean countries, where vulnerable populations continue to face daily risks due to limited healthcare access, displacement, and ongoing conflict.

Yet the fight is far from over. According to the World Health Organization (WHO)’s World Malaria Report 2024, malaria sickened an estimated 263 million people and claimed more than 597,000 lives—most of them children under the age of five. These are lives we can save—with continued global action, private sector leadership, and unwavering support from the international community.

Together, with the United to Beat Malaria campaign, EBC is proud to stand at the forefront of a global movement to end malaria for good. For more information about EBC Financial Group’s CSR initiatives, please visit www.ebc.com/ESG.

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in London’s esteemed financial district, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is renowned for its expertise in financial brokerage and asset management. With offices in key financial hubs—including London, Sydney, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Cayman Islands, Bangkok, Limassol, and emerging markets in Latin America, Asia, and Africa—EBC enables retail, professional, and institutional investors to access a wide range of global markets and trading opportunities, including currencies, commodities, shares, and indices.

Recognised with multiple awards, EBC is committed to upholding ethical standards and these subsidiaries are licensed and regulated within their respective jurisdictions. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA); EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA); EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, and EBC Asset Management Pty Ltd are regulated by Australia’s Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC); EBC Financial (MU) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission Mauritius (FSC).

At the core of EBC are a team of industry veterans with over 40 years of experience in major financial institutions. Having navigated key economic cycles from the Plaza Accord and 2015 Swiss franc crisis to the market upheavals of the COVID-19 pandemic. We foster a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor relationship is handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

As the Official Foreign Exchange Partner of FC Barcelona, EBC provides specialised services across Asia, LATAM, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Through its partnership with the UN Foundation and United to Beat Malaria, the company contributes to global health initiatives. EBC also supports the ‘What Economists Really Do’ public engagement series by Oxford University’s Department of Economics, helping to demystify economics and its application to major societal challenges, fostering greater public understanding and dialogue.

https://www.ebc.com/

About UN Foundation’s United to Beat Malaria

For over 25 years, the UN Foundation has built novel innovations and partnerships to support the United Nations and help solve global problems at scale. As an independent charitable organization, the Foundation was created to work closely with the United Nations to address humanity’s greatest challenges and drive global progress. Learn more at www.unfoundation.org.

The UN Foundation’s United to Beat Malaria campaign brings together key and diverse partners and supporters to take urgent action to end malaria and create a healthier, more equitable world. Since 2006, United to Beat Malaria has worked to equip and mobilize citizens across the U.S. and around the world to raise awareness, funds and voices. The campaign works with partners in endemic countries to channel life-saving resources to protect the most marginalized and vulnerable populations. By championing increased leadership, political will and resources from the U.S. and beyond, as well as more holistic, innovative tools and strategies, we can be the generation that ends malaria once and for all.

Learn more at www.beatmalaria.org.

