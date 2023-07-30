ECRL: ACQUISITION OF TAMAN SUNGAI SIREH LAND TO GO THROUGH LEGAL PROCEDURES

The process of land acquisition around Taman Sungai Sireh, in Port Klang for the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) will only commence after all legal procedures under the Land Acquisition Act 1960 have been implemented.

According to a Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) statement today, the land acquisition process in the area will take into consideration various aspects to ensure fairness is accorded to all parties involved.

“The ECRL project has taken into consideration minimal impact and had gone through public inspection as well as being finalised through the Railway Scheme based on the Land Public Transport Act 2010.

“For the record, MRL had conducted eight sessions of meetings with the residents of Taman Sungai Sireh in the effort to provide information on the ECRL project,” according to the statement.

MRL issued the statement to ease the anxiety of residents in Taman Sungai Sireh who claimed their houses would be demolished arbitrarily to facilitate the construction of ECRL project as viral over social media.

In the meantime, MRL said the land valuation process will be carried out by the Valuation and Property Management Department (JPPH) and the compensation payment will be determined by the Land Administrator managed by the Selangor Department of Director General of Lands and Mines (JKPTG).

Therefore, MRL is advising affected house and land owners to appoint a private appraiser to help them in relation to the matter and the fee for the service (private appraiser) will be fully borne by the government.

"MRL calls on owners and occupants not to be fooled by speculation and fake news on social media regarding low compensation offers...MRL will provide information on the status of land acquisition to affected owners and occupants from time to time," according to the statement.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency