Editorial: AKP Would Like to Say Goodbye to 2019, and Welcome to 2020!

As 2019 has passed, on behalf of the management, staff and journalists who have contributed to the process of the news publishing of the Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP), the state-owned news agency under the Ministry of Information, we would like to take this opportunity to summarise and reflect some major achievements of the Royal Government of Cambodia in 2019 and provide an overview of the outlook of the information principles that we are planning for 2020.

As an official voice of the nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and under the management of H.E. Khieu Kanharith, Minister of Information, AKP has been playing an active role in Cambodia offering useful and professional coverage.

Although we are facing rapid evolution of technology, highly competitive media market, emerging social media, and the shortage of human and technical resources and skills, AKP is able to stand firmly and continues to report on the achievements and policies of the Royal Government of Cambodia and will update and prepare ourselves to overcome obstacles toward our journey ahead.

Throughout the past year, AKP ran economic, political, diplomatic, cultural, and tourism pieces, and reported activities of the Royal Government and the legislative body, including visits of Cambodian leaders to foreign countries and of some world leaders to Cambodia, as well as many international events hosted by the Kingdom.

There have been debates in 2019 about the issues of fake news, industrial revolution 4.0, the interplay of pressure from the European Union on "Everything But Arms" trade preferences, human rights, and democracy. A small number of national and international radical groups took advantage of the issues to criticise the government. AKP, grounding on journalism principle � cell for democracy � worked hard to provide genuine voice about government's stand, policy, diplomacy, strategic direction and beyond.

According to AKP's news channels including the three-language (Khmer, English and French) website along with an official Facebook page and YouTube, daily news bulletin and monthly Kambuja magazine, Cambodia is expected to achieve an economic growth of around 7.1 percent in 2019 enabling US$26.8 billion GDP. The GDP per capita reached US$1,679 in 2019, an increase of 8.4 percent compared to 2018. The accomplishment is partly credited to customs and tax incomes, plus the revenue from other sectors including tourism, import-export and construction made possible by peace, social and political stability, and the maturity of Cambodia's diplomatic relations and international cooperation.

On the political and foreign policy front, AKP is ready to gear up its service to report the upcoming ASEM Summit 2020 wherein Cambodia will be the host. The historic event is expected to attract Asian and European leaders from more than 50 nations.

In addition to the coverage of the ASEM Summit, there are many other major events, such as Cambodia's first oil extraction anticipated during 2020 that AKP is ready for.

AKP is committed to reform and strengthen its capacity as well as diversify its news products to adapt itself to developing context of technology amidst the industrial revolution 4.0.

On behalf of the management and staff of AKP, we would like to take this opportunity to wish all the readers and supporters successes in new year.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press