Education Ministry Announces Temporary Shutdown of Schools Across the Country

All public and private schools institutions throughout Cambodia have been ordered to close down from Mar. 20.

The temporary school closure was announced by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports in a press release made public last night.

The decision is part of the measures to prevent large-scale community transmission of COVID-19 in the country, explained the ministry, stressing that online teaching and learning will replace the in-class ones during this suspension period.

At the same time, the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training ordered all vocational and technical training institutions across the country to temporarily shut their doors down until further notice and to continue their activities online.

Cambodia’s tally of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 1,690, of them 1,172 are linked to the Feb. 20 event, the current cluster infections in the country. A total of 950 patients have successfully recovered, and three deaths have been recorded.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press