Education Ministry Collaborates with ChildFund Cambodia to Promote Digital Education at Rural Primary Schools

Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports (MoEYS) and ChildFund Cambodia have signed an agreement to equip rural primary schools with digital education system to provide pupils with access to modern technological studies.

The collaboration was announced on MoEYS’ official Facebook page this morning. The agreement was signed by Mr. Sok Tha, Director of Information Technology Department at MoEYS and Mr. Prashant Verma, ChildFund Cambodia Country Director, under the presidency of H.E. Hang Chuon Naron, Minister of MoEYS.

Under the agreement, 15 rural primary schools will benefit from this pilot project through installation of a Content Server that contains digital lesson materials and educational resources from many websites, especially www.krou.moeys.gov.kh from which students can download their lessons without internet connection, explained MoEYS.

The project will enable targeted schools to access digital education resources by fixing the offline problem for distance education, the same source said, continuing that the new technology will give an opportunity to rural children to explore digital education system and to teachers to improve their ability to follow up and assess their students’ performance.

The project does not only ensure that children can continue their studies in the context of COVID-19 spread, but also helps rural schools prepare for their future development, it underlined.

According to MoEYS, the project has been being tested at primary schools in Svay Chrum and Romeas Hek districts of Svay Rieng province from June 1 to Sept. 30, 2020. It will focus on students from grades 1 through 6 and child protection measures will be included to ensure a fear-free learning environment for students.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press