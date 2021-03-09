Education Ministry Orders Temporary Shutdown of Schools in Peam Ro District of Prey Veng Province

All public and private schools in Peam Ro district, Prey Veng province have been ordered to close their doors down from Mar. 8 until further notice.

The temporary school closure in Peam Ro was announced by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports last night with an aim to prevent large-scale community transmission of COVID-19 in the district.

All school institutions in the district must adopt the online teaching and learning practices during this period, the announcement underlined.

Yesterday, Cambodia’s tally of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 1,000, with about half are linked to the Feb. 20 event, the current cluster infections in the country.

According to Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, 49 new infections have been recorded last night in Phnom Penh capital, and Preah Sihanouk, Prey Veng and Kandal provinces.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press