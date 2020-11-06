Education Staff and Students in Contact with Hungarian Delegation Quarantined

Educational institutions having staff and students in physical contact with the Hungarian delegation during their recent officiall visit to Cambodia must undergo 14-day self-quarantine.

The directive released by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports added that the universities and schools of the mentioned staff and students have to halt their operation for 14 days and utilise online learning during the period.

The ministry urged the educational institutions as well as their teaching and operation staff, students and guardians to take high precaution and monitor their health progress.

It also instructed all educational institutions in Cambodia to strengthen sanitary practice and safety measures as well as the compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) introduced by the Ministry of Health to prevent COVID-19 detection.

The Hungarian delegation led by H.E. Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary paid a day-long official visit in Cambodia on Nov. 3. They had been tested and were granted COVID-19-free certificates before leaving for Cambodia from Hungary.

But when the delegation arrived in Bangkok of Thailand for the work visit, after concluding their trip to Cambodia, H.E. Péter Szijjártó was tested positive for the virus.

According to the Cambodian Ministry of Health, 840 people having in contact with the Hungarian foreign minister were tested negative for the deadly virus. Anyway, the ministry recommended them to continue their quarantine at their respective homes and to conduct three more tests – on Nov. 9, 14, and 18.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press