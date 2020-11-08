Educational Institutions in Phnom Penh and Kandal Province Shut Down for Two Weeks

Public and private educational institutions in Phnom Penh capital and Kandal provincial town will be closed down for two weeks.

The class suspension was announced by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports this afternoon, adding that it takes effect from today onwards.

The move is aimed to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 in educational institutions and the community, it underlined.

Online teaching and learning will replace the in-class ones during this two-week suspension period, said the announcement.

The school closure came after one of the nearly 900 people having direct and indirect contact with the infected Hungarian foreign minister during his visit in Cambodia on Nov. 3 was tested positive for COVID-19.

Up to the evening of Nov. 7, a Karate-do club, a provincial department of education, youth and sports and 8 private educational institutions have found to be related to the Hungarian delegation.

At the same time, the ministry decided to postpone all kinds of group sports activities and temporary close down the Olympic National Stadium from today onwards.

As of this morning, Cambodia reported 295 confirmed cases, of them 288 or 97.63 percent have successfully recovered.

