EFC Aims a Gold Medal for E-sport in SEA Games 2023

The E-sport Federation of Cambodia (EFC) aims for a gold medal for e-sport in the SEA Games 2023 hosted by Cambodia.

The intention was underlined by its EFC President H.E. Chea Chanboribo on Feb. 23, adding that it is in line with medal index set by Cambodia SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC).

To achieve the goal, there is a need to train hard the registered Cambodian athletes and to strengthen the implementation of the federation’s strategic, continued H.E. Chea Chanboribo.

As a host of the SEA Games 2023, Cambodia prepares four or five subjects for the e-sport, among which, the PUBG Mobile and Mobile Legend are the most potential for Cambodian players, especially those aged under 18 years, he added.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press