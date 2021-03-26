Eighth Death Case from COVID-19 Announced

Another Cambodian has lost his life due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), making him the 8th death case in Cambodia, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health made public this morning.

The new victim of 55 years old lives in Prek Luong commune, Ksach Kandal district, Kandal province, pointed out the source, adding that he had severe pneumonia infected by COVID-19 and passed away on Mar. 25 at 16:00.

The Ministry of Health expressed its deepest sorrow and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Threat of COVID-19 is recurring in Cambodia following the outbreak of community transmission called Feb. 20 Community Event.

As of yesterday, Cambodia’s tally of COVID-19 was recorded at 1,872, of which 1,348 are linked to the Feb. 20 incident. A total of 1.056 patients have so far recovered successfully.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press