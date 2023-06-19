ELDERLY COUPLE KILLED IN CRASH ON LPT2

An elderly couple was killed after the four-wheel-drive vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a trailer lorry at KM392.9 of the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2), Bukit Besi-Ajil, last night.

Hulu Terengganu district police chief DSP Hasmeera Hassan said Mohd Ghani, 68, and his wife Minah Abdullah, 69, from Kampung Tok Rimau in Kuala Terengganu, died on the spot from severe body injuries during the 9 pm incident.

According to him, preliminary investigations found that the victims were believed to be travelling from Kuantan to Kuala Terengganu when the vehicle, driven by their son, rear-ended a trailer lorry carrying oil palm dregs, which was heading to Kota Bharu, on the left lane.

“The impact of the crash had caused severe damage to the front part of the vehicle.

“The couple's son suffered broken legs, while the lorry driver and his attendant escaped unhurt,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Hasmeera said firemen from the Bandar Al-Muktafi Billah Shah Fire and Rescue Station at the scene removed the bodies from the vehicle before being sent to the Hulu Terengganu Hospital for an autopsy.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency