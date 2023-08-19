ELMINA PLANE CRASH: REMAINS OF ONE VICTIM CLAIMED BY FAMILY

The remains of p-hailing rider Muhamad Hafiz Muhamad Saleh, 32, one of the 10 victims who perished in a private jet crash on the Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE) near Bandar Elmina, Shah Alam last Thursday, was claimed by his family this morning for funeral arrangements.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the remains will be sent for burial in Sidam, Sungai Petani in Kedah as requested by the family.

"We contacted the father and brother of Muhamad Hafiz that the body can be claimed this morning.

"The body will be bathed and shrouded by staff of the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) at the Jamek Ar-Rahimiah Mosque near the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) before being sent to Sungai Petani," he told a press conference at the HTAR Forensic Department, here,

Meanwhile, the victim's father, Muhamad Saleh Othman, 57, said his son's remains will be taken to the Al Huda Mosque in Kampung Jerong, Sungai Petani, Kedah for the funeral payers before being buried.

"Insya-Allah, the burial will be done today itself," he said.

Muhamad Saleh said he found out that his son's body could be claimed when he received a call from the police at midnight last night.

"The arrangements to claim the body were settled at 3 am today," he said.

Muhamad Saleh came to the HTAR Forensic Department with his wife Jamilah Ismail, 53, at about 8.30 am to claim the remains of his eldest son.

Earlier, a hearse belonging to JAIS arrived at the department at 8.10am.

The tragedy that happened at 2.48 pm on Thursday claimed the lives of all two crew and six passengers on board as well as two road users, Muhamad Hafiz, and an e-hailing driver.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency