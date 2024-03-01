Embassy of Canada Expresses Deepest Condolences on the Loss of Venerable Tep Vong



Ambassador of Canada to Cambodia H.E. Ms. Pink Kitnikone has sent a message to the Cambodian people, offering her deepest condolences on the passing of the Great Supreme Patriarch Tep Vong.

‘His departure at the age of 93 leaves a deep void in the hearts of all Buddhists, not only in Cambodia but also across the globe,’ she wrote in her letter dated Feb. 29.

According to the Bangkok-based ambassador, the Government of Canada had the honour to work with his venerable Samdech Preah Akka Maha Sangharajadhipati Tep Vong on various projects on dispute and conflict resolutions implemented by the Centre for Asia Pacific Initiatives (CAPI) and the University of Victoria’s Institute for Disputes Resolutions. The Canadian Government invited him to speak several on several occasions on Buddhist approaches to dispute resolution from 1996 to 1998.

‘In this time of private mourning for Samdech Preah Akka Moha Sangharajadhipati Tep Vong, the Government of Canada offers its sincerest sympathies,’ she added.

Venerable Te

p Vong passed away in Phnom Penh on Feb. 26 at the age of 93 years old due to natural causes. His body is kept at Ounalom pagoda located in Sangkat Chey Chumneas, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh for religious rituals until the cremation ceremony.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse