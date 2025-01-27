Embassy of India in Phnom Penh Celebrates 76th Republic Day



Phnom Penh: The Embassy of India in Phnom Penh celebrated the 76th Republic Day of India with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour on Jan. 26 at the Chancery premises.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the celebration began with the unfurling of the National Flag by the Ambassador-designate of the Republic of India to the Kingdom of Cambodia, H.E. Vanlalvawna Bawitlung, followed by the singing of the National Anthem of India. H.E. Ambassador, thereafter, read out the address of the Hon’ble President of India to the nation.

The event showcased vibrant cultural performances, including dances, the singing of patriotic songs, and the recital of poems by members of the Indian diaspora and Embassy officials. Additionally, certificates were awarded to top performers in Cambodia from the 5th Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz, celebrating their outstanding knowledge of India’s heritage and culture.

H.E. Ambassador expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Indian community, students, and friends of India who joined the cel

ebration in large numbers. He acknowledged their invaluable contributions in strengthening the bonds between India and Cambodia and encouraged their continued engagement with the Embassy’s initiatives. All the guests joining the occasion enjoyed traditional Indian refreshments at the end of the event.