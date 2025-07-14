EMGA raises US$160m from AIIB for Brazil’s BTG Pactual

Emerging Markets Global Advisory LLP (EMGA) announces today they have delivered another US$160m debt finance for their long-standing Brazil-based client, BTG Pactual.

The US$160 million 7-year senior unsecured loan was provided by AIIB, and the transaction follows on from several prior transactions for BTG also advised by EMGA for a cumulative US$1.1bn.

Sajeev Chakkalakal, Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking at EMGA, said: “This facility again demonstrates our long-standing relationship with BTG. It has further enabled growth in their water and sanitation portfolio, thereby cementing their role as one of the pre-eminent Brazilian banks in the ESG investment sector. It was also a pleasure working with AIIB as a leading multilateral DFI on their largest deal with a Brazilian private sector bank.”

Jeremy Dobson, Managing Director, and Head of Operations at EMGA, added: “This is our first transaction with AIIB, and we look forward to working with them again in the future. To date EMGA has secured nearly USD 2bn of investment into Brazil, and it remains one of our most important markets globally.”

BTG Pactual: BTG is the largest investment bank in Latin America, the 6th largest bank in Brazil by shareholders equity and a key player in providing loans and guarantees to a broad set of clients, from SMEs to large corporations. BTG is a pioneer in promoting climate finance in Brazil and plays a pivotal role in channeling resources towards projects with a positive impact in the community.

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is a multilateral development bank and international financial institution that aims to collectively improve economic and social outcomes in Asia. It is the world’s second largest multilateral development institution.

Emerging Markets Global Advisory LLP (EMGA), with offices in London and New York, helps financial institutions and corporates seeking new debt or equity capital. EMGA’s multi-national team collectively have decades of experience in closing over USD 9bn of debt and private equity transactions for their clients within the world’s emerging markets and frontier economies, including Brazil which remains a key market. With a proven track record in capital formation and strategic advisory throughout diverse economic cycles, EMGA continues to deliver geographic reach and a diverse service offering, solidifying its place in the market as a pre-eminent emerging markets specialized boutique investment bank.

Contact info@emergingmarketsglobaladvisory.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001117698

