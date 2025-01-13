Endangered Dholes Spotted in Cambodia’s Eastern Plains Landscape



Phnom Penh: Endangered Dholes (Cuon alpinus) have been caught on camera wandering together in the Eastern Plains Landscape of Cambodia.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the good news was shared on Saturday by the World Wide Fund for Nature in Cambodia (WWF-Cambodia), adding that Dhole is listed as an Endangered species on the IUCN Red List.





Dholes, a kind of wild dog with historically vast ranges across Asia, are found especially at Srepok and Phnom Prich Wildlife Sanctuaries in Cambodia, said the source. These highly social animals live and hunt in packs together, often traveling in groups of five to 10 in Cambodia, it pointed out, adding that by preying on deer and other medium-sized hoofed animals, dholes help balance population numbers to create healthier ecosystems.





Only about 2,500 individuals remain in the world. This rare animal is threatened by snaring, habitat loss, and especially infectious diseases from domestic dogs.

